More ICE activity reported across Northern California

Immigration enforcement has increased across Northern California in recent weeks with sightings of federal immigration officers across the region.

Reports of suspected enforcement have surged since early October, according to Giselle Garcia with immigrant support organization NorCal Resist.

"We’ve had about between 20 and 50 dispatches per day and we are logging confirmed detainment intake almost every single day," said Garcia.

A normal week used to have between 10 and 20 dispatches, she said. The majority of dispatches were in Sutter, Yolo, Butte and Sacramento counties, said Garcia, although the nonprofit serves 25 counties.

UC Davis law professor Raquel Aldana said the increased enforcement has added to the challenges families face when someone is detained.

"It’s just added a lot of new practices including not willing to disclose or confirm to family members once somebody has been picked up by ICE and where they’re being detained," Aldana said.

In Woodland, Yolo County Supervisor Angel Barajas said a recent incident involving an ICE vehicle hitting a community member has raised concerns about federal enforcement in the community.

"If it can happen in Woodland," added Barajas, "it can certainly happen anywhere across America."

The Woodland Police Department said it’s reviewing footage and launching an investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security in a statement said ICE did not hit anyone and accused the individual of jumping on the hood of the vehicle.

