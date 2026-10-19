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Prop. 39 would mandate voter ID

KALW | By Jill Replogle,
LAist
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:18 AM PDT

Californians will vote on Proposition 39 in November.

That measure would require voters to show a government-issued ID to cast a ballot.

Right now, California voters generally do not have to show ID at the polls.

Prop. 39 would change that. It would also require voters who cast a mail-in ballot to include the last four digits of a government ID, like a driver’s license, on the envelope.

Research shows that voter fraud is rare. But concerns persist, including about non- citizens voting.

Supporters say Prop. 39 would increase voter confidence in elections.

Opponents say it would add hurdles to voting, especially for low-income Californians and people with disabilities.

The measure comes after the city of Huntington Beach’s failed attempt to require voter ID for local elections.
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Jill Replogle
Jill Replogle is a reporter with LAist.
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LAist
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