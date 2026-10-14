Wildfire fears prompt PG&E shutdown in Bay Area

PG&E is warning that more than 11,000 customers in the North and East Bay may see power shutoffs between this evening and Saturday because of a forecast of dry and windy weather that poses a high wildfire risk.

The power outages, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are expected to affect about 70,000 customers in 29 counties across the utility's service range.

Officials at the utility expect offshore Diablo winds to peak tomorrow across the northern and central Sierra Nevada and in portions of the North Bay and East Bay.

PG&E said the number of customers affected In the Bay Area includes about 4,700 in Alameda County, 1,600 more in Contra Costa County, more than 3,000 in Napa County, and nearly 1,800 in Sonoma County.

A PG&E spokesperson said about 4,000 customers who were affected by power shutoffs earlier in the week may also be affected. Customers started receiving notifications on Monday about the potential shutoff.

