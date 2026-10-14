Proposition 4 would allow state and local governments to create campaign funds for candidates

Proposition 4 would let state and local governments establish public campaign funds for candidates. It would reverse a 1988 ban on public funding of campaigns for state and most local governments.

A “yes” vote on Prop. 4 would let state and all local governments create a public financing program for candidates.

Candidates who receive public funds would have to meet eligibility requirements and spending limits.

Supporters say public financing could give candidates without wealthy donors or large fundraising networks a way to compete.

A no vote would keep the ban in place. There are five cities that are exempt under current law, including Berkeley and San Francisco. If Prop. 4 fails, these jurisdictions would keep their public funding structures.

Opponents, including the California Taxpayers Association, argue taxpayers shouldn't have to fund political campaigns.