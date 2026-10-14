Prop. A would make several changes to San Francisco's city charter

Proposition A is a grab bag of changes to the city charter, San Francisco’s constitution.

Proposition A’s biggest change – would allow city leaders to make changes to more commissions and boards without getting voter approval.

Prop A would also alter how the city approves legal settlements and would give the city administrator authority over the city’s real estate portfolio.

Eight of 11 supervisors support Prop A. It’s part of a border reform effort, which includes Propositions D, E and F, all backed by Mayor Lurie.

The measure is opposed by a number of groups, including the League of Women Voters, the SF League of Pissed off voters, and the Coalition on Homelessness.