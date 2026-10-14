© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prop. 5 would revise rules on recall elections

KALW | By Melody Yan
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT

Right now, voters are asked two things when there’s a statewide recall: Whether an official should be removed from office, and who should replace them.

If Prop. 5 passes, voters would only decide whether or not to remove the official.

The vacancy would be filled later through a special election or an appointment.

If the Governor is recalled, the Lieutenant Governor would step in until the next election.

Supporters say this amendment would create a fairer system for voters to choose who governs them.

Opponents say changing the current recall system would be costly because it would require a second election. And, for officers lower than the Governor, it would keep the post vacant and people without representation.
Bay Area Headlines
Melody Yan
Melody Yan is a Newsroom Fellow with the 2027 Audio Academy.
See stories by Melody Yan