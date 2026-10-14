Prop. 5 would revise rules on recall elections

Right now, voters are asked two things when there’s a statewide recall: Whether an official should be removed from office, and who should replace them.

If Prop. 5 passes, voters would only decide whether or not to remove the official.

The vacancy would be filled later through a special election or an appointment .

If the Governor is recalled, the Lieutenant Governor would step in until the next election.

Supporters say this amendment would create a fairer system for voters to choose who governs them.

Opponents say changing the current recall system would be costly because it would require a second election. And, for officers lower than the Governor, it would keep the post vacant and people without representation.