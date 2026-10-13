Downtown Oakland street to be renamed in honor of the Black Panther Party

The City of Oakland has renamed a stretch of one of its main downtown thoroughfares after the Black Panther Party.

On Saturday, a formal ceremony will be held at the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street to honor the militant organization on its 60th anniversary.

The Huey P. Newton Foundation said the 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting will be part of a number of activities — including a two-day conference, gala and community gathering — which starts Thursday and will run through Sunday. Party veterans and other local luminaries will be there for the ceremony.

Last week, the City Council voted to designate a stretch of Broadway, between 14th and 17th streets, as Black Panther Boulevard. The city’s Black Panther Party Museum is located along the major thoroughfare.