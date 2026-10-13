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Downtown Oakland street to be renamed in honor of the Black Panther Party

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:16 PM PDT
The logo of The Black Panther Party.
blackpanthers.org
/
Wikimedia Commons
The logo of The Black Panther Party.

The City of Oakland has renamed a stretch of one of its main downtown thoroughfares after the Black Panther Party.

On Saturday, a formal ceremony will be held at the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street to honor the militant organization on its 60th anniversary.

The Huey P. Newton Foundation said the 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting will be part of a number of activities — including a two-day conference, gala and community gathering — which starts Thursday and will run through Sunday. Party veterans and other local luminaries will be there for the ceremony.

Last week, the City Council voted to designate a stretch of Broadway, between 14th and 17th streets, as Black Panther Boulevard. The city’s Black Panther Party Museum is located along the major thoroughfare.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid