Proposition 3 would tax high income earners to fund schools

Californians will vote on Proposition 3 in November.

The measure would extend a special tax on high income Californians that funds public schools.

If Prop. 3 passes, it would make permanent income taxes for individuals earning more than $360,000-a-year.

These special tax rates were renewed by voters in 2016 but are now set to expire in 2030, if voters don’t pass Prop. 3 in November.

Supporters say the taxes can raise up to $15 billion-a-year for schools, and without that money, there will likely be layoffs and program cuts.

Opponents point out that California already has some of the highest income taxes in the country. They say the measure may spur wealthy Californians to leave for lower-tax states, taking jobs and revenue with them.