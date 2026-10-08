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Proposed ordinance would limit self-checkout machines in San Francisco

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:52 PM PDT
A CVS store is pictured in 2015 in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A CVS store is pictured in 2015 in San Francisco.

San Francisco could limit the number of self-checkout machines grocery and drug stores can operate without a human cashier operating, too.

That’s according to an ordinance proposed Tuesday by Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman. It would require one human cashier for every three self-checkout kiosks or machines operating in a store.

Mandelman said the legislation was needed to head off the effects of technology automating certain jobs and to reduce theft, which studies have shown increases when self-checkouts are present instead of staffed cash registers.

The Board of Supervisors president cited a 2023 study from the former tech startup Grabango that estimated losses from theft at self-checkout lanes reached about 3.5% of overall sales at the register. That compares to about 0.12% in a checkout lane staffed by a human employee.

The ordinance would apply to grocery stores over 10,000 square feet and drug stores of any size.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid