Proposed ordinance would limit self-checkout machines in San Francisco

San Francisco could limit the number of self-checkout machines grocery and drug stores can operate without a human cashier operating, too.

That’s according to an ordinance proposed Tuesday by Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman. It would require one human cashier for every three self-checkout kiosks or machines operating in a store.

Mandelman said the legislation was needed to head off the effects of technology automating certain jobs and to reduce theft, which studies have shown increases when self-checkouts are present instead of staffed cash registers.

The Board of Supervisors president cited a 2023 study from the former tech startup Grabango that estimated losses from theft at self-checkout lanes reached about 3.5% of overall sales at the register. That compares to about 0.12% in a checkout lane staffed by a human employee.