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Oakland becomes the latest Bay Area city to approve pause on new data centers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:48 AM PDT
A Google data center in Dalles, Oregon.
Lambtron
/
Wikimedia Commons
A Google data center in Dalles, Oregon.

Following a handful of other Bay Area cities, the Oakland City Council approved a 45-day moratorium on new data center projects Tuesday.

With a 7-0 vote, the council approved Councilmember Carroll Fife's proposal to enact a pause on all approvals related to data center development.

The goal of the moratorium is to give city staff and council members some time to draft planning and land-use regulations that take various environmental and infrastructural impacts into account.

The Oaklandside reports the city hasn’t seen a boom in data center construction, likely because of Oakland’s high real estate prices and electricity rates. However, a developer hasproposed building a data center in a downtown building that used to house a supercomputer.

Tuesday's vote follows similar moves by other Bay Area cities, including San Francisco, Gilroy, Richmond and Oakley. Hayward is also considering its own data center moratorium.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid