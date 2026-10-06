Some question the upcoming state ban on disposable vapes

California is banning the sale of single-use disposable vapes at the start of 2028, but some users question whether that will actually make the products disappear.

Sacramento resident Michael Gibson says he uses disposable vapes occasionally, and finds them more convenient, but understands the environmental impacts they cause.

“I can understand having the battery and cartridge system because that way the cartridge is what you're throwing away not the battery,” Gibson said.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law last week. It targets devices with lithium-ion batteries that can’t be easily removed. Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks says the goal is to reduce the number of batteries entering waste facilities.

“There are many documented instances of lithium batteries exploding causing fires," said Irwin. "They are thrown away at the rate of 5.7 vapes every single second.”

Stores will have until January 2028 to sell their current inventory before the ban takes effect.