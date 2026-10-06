Connie Chan calls on SF Democratic Party chair to resign

When Brad Chapin came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Manny Yekeutiel, who was running for Supervisor at the time, the SF Democratic Party stood by Yekeutiel.

It wasn’t until two more men came forward with similar allegations that Yekeutiel dropped his bid for Supervisor, and lost almost all of his political endorsements. But rather than drop their endorsement, the SF Dems decided to schedule a vote to decide whether or not they would continue to support Yekeutiel.

Now, Supervisor Chan is calling on Nancy Tung, head of the city’s Democratic Party, to resign. In an emailed statement, she criticized Chair Tung for not standing with survivors, and said that Tung had lost all credibility.

Neither Chair Tung, nor the SFDCCC, responded in time to KALW’s request for comment.