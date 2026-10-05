Newsom signs more than 1,000 bills as he ends his final term

Governor Gavin Newsom last week finished his final round of bill signings in his second term leading the state.

Newsom signed a 1,040 bills into law this year, including new regulations on artificial intelligence requiring for human oversight of AI-driven employment decisions and new rules limiting its use in health care.

On climate and wildfire policy, Newson signed legislation to speed up wildfire prevention projects and expand prescribed burning.

Newsom also signed a package of 21 immigration bills aimed at limiting and increasing oversight of federal immigration enforcement, including an updated ban on masks for law enforcement.

But he also vetoed 120 bills, including some backed by immigrant advocates.

That includes a measure that would have made permanent a legal fellowship program training immigration attorneys to work in underserved parts of the state.

Roughly 7,800 bills reached his desk in his eight years in office. He signed about 6,750 of them and vetoed just over 1,000.