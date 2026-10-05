Multi-million dollar renovation of Potrero Hill Park draws near

Jackson Playground in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood is one step closer to a $48 million renovation after the state awarded $10 million to the project.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said the funding — which requires approval from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors — will help finance plans to transform the park with new playgrounds, a dedicated dog run, improved ballfields, a community garden, and an outdoor multi-use court.

Rec and Parks said the project also calls for rebuilding and expanding the park's clubhouse by 1,850 square feet, adding a kitchen, restrooms, and stage to support community programming.

Sports viewing areas and other improvements are also planned.

The renovation is a partnership between the Recreation and Park Department and Friends of Jackson Park, which has worked on the project since 2014 with input from neighborhood residents, businesses, and other community members.