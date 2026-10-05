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Multi-million dollar renovation of Potrero Hill Park draws near

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:49 AM PDT
An aerial view of Potrero Hill's Jackson Park.
Matt Joseph
/
Wikimedia Commons
An aerial view of the playground of Potrero Hill's Jackson Park.

Jackson Playground in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood is one step closer to a $48 million renovation after the state awarded $10 million to the project.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said the funding — which requires approval from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors — will help finance plans to transform the park with new playgrounds, a dedicated dog run, improved ballfields, a community garden, and an outdoor multi-use court.

Rec and Parks said the project also calls for rebuilding and expanding the park's clubhouse by 1,850 square feet, adding a kitchen, restrooms, and stage to support community programming.

Sports viewing areas and other improvements are also planned.

The renovation is a partnership between the Recreation and Park Department and Friends of Jackson Park, which has worked on the project since 2014 with input from neighborhood residents, businesses, and other community members.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid