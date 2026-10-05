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Federal student aid applications opens for state's college students

KALW | By CapRadio
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:39 AM PDT
The Berkeley campus of The University of California
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Flickr / Creative Commons
The Berkeley campus of The University of California

The window to apply for college financial aid is now open.

According to the Education Data Initiative, average yearly tuition costs have nearly doubled over the past 20 years.

Daisy Gonzales, head of the California Student Aid Commission, says that's why filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is more critical than ever — especially since family income could qualify students for a state CalGrant.

But Gonzales says California’s help doesn't stop there.

“California is also one of the few states to create a middle-class scholarship," said Gonzalez. "And it also funds middle class families this year through the state budget. The state will cover 23 percent of the total cost for a middle-class family.”

The deadline to apply for financial aid in California is March 2nd.
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