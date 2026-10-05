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Fans celebrate the Valkyries' historic playoff run

KALW | By Maya Goldberg-Safir
Published October 5, 2026 at 3:58 PM PDT
KALW News chats with Valkyries fans, including Lillian Shiiba (far right) wearing a sparkly violet jacket and GSV bucket hat before Game 1 of the WNBA semi-finals on October 4, 2026.
Natasha Dantzig
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KALW News
KALW News chats with Valkyries fans, including Lillian Shiiba (far right) wearing a sparkly violet jacket and GSV bucket hat before Game 1 of the WNBA semi-finals on October 4, 2026.

On Sunday, during the final seconds of the Valkyries’ win over the Las Vegas Aces, the arena at Chase Center — known as ‘Ballhalla’ — filled with a familiar chant: "G-S-V! G-S-V! G-S-V!"

G-S-V stands for Golden State Valkyries, whose fans are whole-heartedly embracing the team’s improbable run for a WNBA championship. The franchise, only in its second season, was ranked 10th in the league by ESPN's pre-season predictions. But its fans have always believed in more.

"Ballhalla is all about the fans, just supporting," said Lillian Shiiba, who spoke to KALW News ahead of Sunday’s game. "They’re the 6th player."

She brought her niece, in from New York City, and came prepared for the arena’s energy. "Community, spirit, engagement and fierceness, and loud," said Shiiba, describing the atmosphere.

Then she froze: "Oh my god, I forgot my earplugs!" Last game, when Shiiba had remembered the accessory, "I still had to cover my ears closed, it was so loud, and today is going to be even louder."

That proved true. On Sunday, buoyed by a fierce crowd, the Valkyries stifled the Aces to a season low of 60 points. It's the first time that Golden State has defeated their West Coast rivals since June 7, 2025.

Over the last two years, the Valkyries have sold out 48 games straight in San Francisco.

Head coach Natalie Nakase says the community of Ballhalla is what powers her team. "There’s no motivation coming from me," Nakase told reporters at the post-game press conference. "We talk about Balhalla, we talk about the community, we talk about the support we get."

Tiffany Hayes embraces Oakland-born R&B superstar Kehlani after the Valkyries win over the Las Vegas Aces on October 4, 2026.
Maya Goldberg-Safir
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KALW News
Tiffany Hayes embraces Oakland-born R&B superstar Kehlani after the Valkyries win over the Las Vegas Aces on October 4, 2026.

Valkyries fans recognize their playoff run as extraordinary. "It’s such a moment — more than the Warriors," Shiiba told KALW News, then hesitated with a laugh: "I know I can’t say that!" Still, fans around her chimed in, resonating with the sentiment.

"Women's! Basketball!" Shiiba continued. "Oh my god, I love it. I love, I love it."

The Valkyries and Aces meet again on Wednesday in Ballhalla, where a win would put the Valkyries just one game away from competing in the WNBA Finals, against either the New York Liberty or the Atlanta Dream.

That would only make this moment even bigger.

Bay Area Headlines
Maya Goldberg-Safir
Maya Goldberg-Safir (she/her) is an independent writer and audio maker from Oakland who covers women's basketball. She's the creator of WNBA Rough Notes.
See stories by Maya Goldberg-Safir