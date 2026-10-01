Newsom signs bill to help combat spread of golden mussels

Water agencies in California will hopefully have an easier time fighting the invasive Golden Mussel under new legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Golden Mussel Response Act aims to streamline the cleanup process by expediting permits to remove the freshwater mollusks which can encrust pipes, screens, and other key flood control infrastructure. This includes Stockton's Smith Canal floodgate. It comes ahead of what's predicted to be a historic El Nino.

“If that flood gate is non-operational, we're exposing a large area of Stockton to the possibility of flooding," said San Joaquin County Supervisor Mario Guardea. "That's just one portion, but you know our storm drain systems are another thing. We got to have the the ability to exhaust the water out of the streets and into the delta to make sure that we're in a position that we're not having any type of local localized flooding.”

Since the legislation was passed as an urgency measure, it goes into effect immediately.

Democratic Congressman Josh Harder has also introduced federal legislation to curb the infestations. San Joaquin, Sacramento, and Kern counties have all previously declared a state of emergency due to Golden Mussels.