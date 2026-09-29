What will California's new DUI laws do?

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed off on four new laws that aim to increase criminal penalties for repeat drunk drivers.

The laws come after an ongoing investigation from our partner, CalMatters, that revealed California has some of the weakest DUI laws in the country.

Robert Lewis, the reporter behind that investigation, said prosecutors will be able to charge a third DUI as a felony. Before it was just a misdemeanor.

It will also be easier to charge someone with murder after a drunk driving crash if they had a prior DUI arrest.

And there is extra punishment for fatal hit-and-runs if the driver had a previous conviction for intoxicated driving.

The four bills were some of the last standing from an initial package of 17 that faced fierce opposition from progressive groups opposed to increasing criminal penalties.

Road safety advocates vow to fight for more reforms next session.

