New law aims to ease communications for immigrants detained in hospitals

Governor Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill aimed at making it easier for people in immigration custody, who are hospitalized, to stay in contact with family members.

The new law was written partly in response to reports of hospitals using “blackout policies” for patients in immigration custody.

Those policies can include removing a patient’s name from the hospital directory, using a pseudonym or prohibiting staff from confirming the person is even there.

The new law requires hospitals and other health care providers to train staff on how to respond when someone in immigration custody asks to notify a family member or designated support person about their location.

It also requires hospitals to post a notice at their main entrance explaining that immigration officers cannot enter nonpublic areas without a valid warrant or court order.

The measure is one of several immigration-related bills California lawmakers have passed this year as the Trump administration has stepped up immigration enforcement.

The law takes effect January 1, 2027 and expires in 2030.