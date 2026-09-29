California recognizes two Muslim holidays

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Sunday adding two Muslim holidays to the state’s official calendar.

California will now recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. The first is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the beginning of the month of Ramadan — the annual month of fasting.

Eid al-Adha celebrates the end of hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina that all able-bodied Muslims are required to take at least once in a lifetime.

LAist reports public schools and community colleges may close during the Muslim holidays, through existing local procedures. And state employees may get paid vacation during the holidays.

California is the second state to officially recognize the holidays. Washington became the first last year.

The legislation was introduced in March by Assemblymember Matt Haney. Haney said he hopes it will make it easier for Muslims to observe the holidays without conflicts at school or work.