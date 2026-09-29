© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bipartisan bill takes aim at "ghost tickets'"

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:26 AM PDT
A ticket from a Bell Biv Devoe concert in 1991.
Sarah Stierch
/
Wikimedia Commons
A ticket from a Bell Biv Devoe concert in 1991.

California lawmakers are cracking down on expensive concert experiences by targeting "ghost tickets" — so called because the person selling access to the show doesn't actually own the ticket yet.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bipartisan bill, on Sunday, meant to rein in that market by banning the sale of tickets that are not yet owned by the people who advertise them. The law also prohibits the use of software to manipulate a venue's purchasing restrictions.

CalMatters reports the bill requires ticket resellers to "implement reasonable measures" to prevent speculative tickets. Sellers found in violation could face misdemeanor charges and penalties.

The measure changed dramatically in the final days of the legislative session. In a statement after signing the bill, Newsom asked lawmakers to revisit it because it may exempt marketplaces that he suggested should be regulated.

He did not name them, but critics of the law pointed to Stubhub as a platform that appeared to be exempt from the law.

Ticket reseller Stubhub lobbied heavily against the bill, spending about $4.5 million in the two-year legislative session to influence the measure and several others.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid