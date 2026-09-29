Bipartisan bill takes aim at "ghost tickets'"

California lawmakers are cracking down on expensive concert experiences by targeting "ghost tickets" — so called because the person selling access to the show doesn't actually own the ticket yet.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bipartisan bill, on Sunday, meant to rein in that market by banning the sale of tickets that are not yet owned by the people who advertise them. The law also prohibits the use of software to manipulate a venue's purchasing restrictions.

CalMatters reports the bill requires ticket resellers to "implement reasonable measures" to prevent speculative tickets. Sellers found in violation could face misdemeanor charges and penalties.

The measure changed dramatically in the final days of the legislative session. In a statement after signing the bill, Newsom asked lawmakers to revisit it because it may exempt marketplaces that he suggested should be regulated.

He did not name them, but critics of the law pointed to Stubhub as a platform that appeared to be exempt from the law.

Ticket reseller Stubhub lobbied heavily against the bill, spending about $4.5 million in the two-year legislative session to influence the measure and several others.

