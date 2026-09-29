Alcatraz to close next month for dock repairs

San Francisco’s iconic Alcatraz Island will be shutting down to visitors, starting next month.

SFGate reports that the former federal penitentiary will close on October 26 for about three weeks to allow crews to complete repairs on the island’s deteriorating docks.

“The Rock” was abruptly closed for six days in April due to the condition of the dock, which has been undergoing repairs since then.

Crews manning a pile driving barge will stabilize an undisclosed number of dock pilings while replacing two others. Work on the docks is scheduled to be completed by November 18.

The repairs to the docks are being funded by Alcatraz City Cruises, which operates tours of the island.