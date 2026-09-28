© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties and there may be ongoing disruptions. Thank you for being a listener.

Bill aims to reduce red tape to make it easier to create more commercial space

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood is proposing legislation to make it easier to open more grocery stores and pharmacies.

According to Mahmoud’s office, the legislation also would allow certain accessory uses in grocery stores, including banks, pharmacies and restaurants.

It would allow existing retail storefronts to be converted to grocery stores or pharmacies, or have their operators changed. This would be done without requiring authorization solely because of the change.

The legislation is expected to be introduced to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors within the next two weeks. It will undergo review by the appropriate committees and city departments before the end of the year.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid