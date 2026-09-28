Bill aims to reduce red tape to make it easier to create more commercial space

San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood is proposing legislation to make it easier to open more grocery stores and pharmacies.

According to Mahmoud’s office, the legislation also would allow certain accessory uses in grocery stores, including banks, pharmacies and restaurants.

It would allow existing retail storefronts to be converted to grocery stores or pharmacies, or have their operators changed. This would be done without requiring authorization solely because of the change.

The legislation is expected to be introduced to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors within the next two weeks. It will undergo review by the appropriate committees and city departments before the end of the year.