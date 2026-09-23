State emergency officials brace for worst El Niño year ever

California declared a state of emergency preemptively on Monday in response to forecasts that this could be the strongest El Niño year in recorded history. State officials say the proclamation allows them to mobilize resources ahead of potential winter storms and other impacts.

The emergency proclamation comes as unusually warm ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific are expected to potentially bring more powerful storms to California this winter.

California Office of Emergency Services Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs says the state could see months of dangerous weather including strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding.

"This is what readiness looks like," Jacobs says. "Equipment is staged before floodwaters rise. Roads protected before storms cut off access. Rescue and communication teams ready before local resources are stretched thin."

The state is mobilizing over 4 million sandbags and other flood-protection materials at 68 locations around the state, and has been conducting trainings and workshops with local agencies.

But Sacramento National Weather Services meteorologist Jacob Spender says even with a 98 percent chance of a very strong El Niño.

"It does not always lead to the expected impacts that you see everywhere where we could see increased precipitation chances, increased temperatures, that kind of thing," adds Spender. "But stronger events can tilt the odds in favor of what we’re kind of expecting across the area."

Spender says Southern California tends to be hit the strongest, while the Sacramento Valley sometimes sees average or lower precipitation levels.

He says the best approach is to stay prepared and pay attention to flood watches and storm warnings.

