Salesforce gives $18 million to Oakland and San Francisco schools

Last week, Salesforce announced it will give $18 million to Oakland and San Francisco schools.

The company has given $156 million to Bay Area Schools over the last dozen years, including this donation.

The funds are channeled through the districts' nonporfit arms — The Oakland Public Education Fund and Spark SF Public Schools.

An Oakland Unified representative said its district's funding goes exclusively to middle schools, where it pays for computer science and math programming. In addition, middle school principals are each given $100,000 to use how they chose to further their students’ education.

Salesforce says the company and its CEO have given more than $1 billion to Bay Area causes.