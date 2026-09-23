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New California law strengthens protections for children

KALW | By Elly Yu,
LAist
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:09 PM PDT
The blue ribbon is the icon for child abuse awareness.
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The blue ribbon is the icon for child abuse awareness

A new California law strengthens protections for abused children.

The measure is named “Gabriel’s Law” after Gabriel Fernandez. Fernandez was an eight-year-old boy in Palmdale, who died in 2013 after being abused by his mom and her boyfriend.

State officials later said there had been warning signs about the abuse but social workers didn’t follow up on them.

“It devastated the community," said Assemblymember Tom Lackey, of Palmdale, who has pushed for changes for years. “It hasn't gone away, right? It’s something we still acknowledge.”

The law would require social workers to make sure a child gets emergency medical care when needed. And it makes it easier to prosecute social workers who falsify records.
Bay Area Headlines
Elly Yu
Elly Yu is a reporter at WABE, where she first got her start in public radio as angraduate student intern in 2013. Since then, she’s reported for WNYC, NPR’s Latino USA, and the New York Daily News among others.
See stories by Elly Yu
LAist
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