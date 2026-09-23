Controlled burn on Angel Island leads to smoky San Francisco skies

If you’re in San Francisco today, you might smell smoke. That’s because officials with California State parks and the Marin County Fire Department are doing a prescribed burn on Angel Island.

The burn began Wednesday morning , and is expected to go til Thursday. Officials say they do controlled burns on a rotational basis to mitigate fire risk, and that they coordinate with the Bay Area Air District to minimize smoke impact.

But users on Reddit started posting about the smoke by noon today.

According to some online air quality monitoring sites , the air quality is dangerous in some central and eastern parts of the city right now, including Japantown, Western Addition, and Jackson square.

It’s recommended to stay indoors, close your windows, and if you have one, run an air purifier. The smoke could linger for up to three days.