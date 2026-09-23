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Anti-dumping state law aimed at boosting local enforcement efforts

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
Illegal dumping near West Oakland BART
Arlen Levy
/
KALW News
Illegal dumping near West Oakland BART.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday to help local governments better crack down on illegal dumping.

Senate Bill 1218 was sponsored by state Senator Jesse Arreguin. Most of Oakland’s political leaders supported the legislation.

According to The Oaklandside, the new law allows authorities to boot vehicles that are linked to five or more delinquent dumping violations. People who illegally dump "commercial quantities” can have their vehicles booted after just two violations.

Oakland has recently redoubled its efforts to combat illegal dumping. In April, a report from the City Auditor's Office found that high waste disposal costs, gaps in enforcement, and limited access to legal dumping options are contributing to the problem.

In a statement, Arreguin's office said illegal dumping has increased across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2021 and 2024, Arreguin’s office added that Oakland issued nearly 3,000 illegal dumping citations totaling nearly $1.5 million in fines.

However, according to the City Auditor's report, Oakland only collected $16,000 in fines last year, but spent $12 million on enforcement and cleanup efforts.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid