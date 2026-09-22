Newsom vetoes plan allowing undocumented college students to work on campus

Governor Gavin Newsom has, once again, blocked a plan to let undocumented students work on college campuses.

California’s UC, CSU, and community college systems enroll an estimated 60,000 students without legal status. While these students can get state-backed financial aid, they’re ineligible for most federal grants and loans.

Supporters of the bill said opening up campus jobs to these students would allow them to get paychecks safely on campuses, instead of working for cash under the table.

Newson vetoed a nearly identical bill two years ago. In this year’s veto and the earlier one, the governor expressed concern that the Trump administration would target universities, if they let students work on campus.

