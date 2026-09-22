BART says on-time performance, safety ratings improve

BART riders reached their destinations on time 95% of the time during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, a record for the transit agency's customer on-time performance.

According to the transit agency , train delays fell 13% during the quarter, which covered April 1 through June 30. Customer satisfaction also reached a record 91.4%. That’s up from about 89% in the previous quarter.

The improvements came as ridership increased about 14% year over year to 16 million trips. Average weekday ridership rose 6% from the previous quarter to 205,000, while weekend ridership increased 15% from a year earlier.

BART reported improvements in safety as well.

According to BART, crimes against riders per million trips fell by two-thirds from the end of 2024, while safety-related delays declined by almost half over the same period.

The agency said all six of its safety performance targets were met during the quarter, the first time that has happened since late 2018.

