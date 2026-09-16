Richmond approves pause on developing new data centers

Last night, the Richmond City Council voted to establish a 45-day moratorium on new data center development.

That makes it the third Bay Area city recently to temporarily halt new data center development, following Oakley and Gilroy.

The Richmond Standard reported supporters of the moratorium said it allows Richmond officials to take a closer look at possible demands on the city's electricity and water systems, as well as concerns about pollution and potential infrastructure and utility costs for residents.

On Monday, Gilroy approved a 45-day moratorium on new data center applications. In March, the Oakley City Council approved an industrial development project that will turn vineyards into a logistics hub, but ditched the inclusion of data centers. San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are considering similar measures.