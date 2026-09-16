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Richmond approves pause on developing new data centers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 16, 2026 at 2:42 PM PDT
A data center at Virginia Tech.
Christopher Bowns
/
Wikimedia Commons
A data center at Virginia Tech.

Last night, the Richmond City Council voted to establish a 45-day moratorium on new data center development.

That makes it the third Bay Area city recently to temporarily halt new data center development, following Oakley and Gilroy.

The Richmond Standard reported supporters of the moratorium said it allows Richmond officials to take a closer look at possible demands on the city's electricity and water systems, as well as concerns about pollution and potential infrastructure and utility costs for residents.

On Monday, Gilroy approved a 45-day moratorium on new data center applications. In March, the Oakley City Council approved an industrial development project that will turn vineyards into a logistics hub, but ditched the inclusion of data centers. San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are considering similar measures.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid