Berkeley City Council unanimously opposes Oakland coal terminal

On Tuesday, the Berkeley City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing coal handling, storage, and transport in the Bay Area.

It comes in response to a move the Trump Administration made in June, when it said it was going to give more than $700 million to the U.S. coal industry. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said coal is central to national security, domestic supply chains, and American energy advancement.

$75 million of that was earmarked for a proposed coal terminal in West Oakland, on the former Oakland Army Base.

But local groups, like No Coal in Oakland, have staunchly opposed the project. They say the transportation of coal along train lines would spread pollution in schools, community centers, and neighborhoods that are already impacted by environmental racism.

The Board’s resolution not only asserts Berkeley’s opposition to the terminal, but also calls for the Bay Area Air District to regulate coal facilities, and affirms the City’s support for Assembly Bill 40 which requires strict environmental review for large coal projects.

Organizers say that with strict environmental regulations in place the terminal won’t be viable and investors will be dissuaded from putting money into the project.

Governor Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign AB 40.