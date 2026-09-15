San Francisco pushing back on data centers

Members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors are proposing a pause on new data center approvals.

They argue that the city needs updated rules to address concerns about water use, energy demand, pollution, noise and other impacts tied to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced the ordinance yesterday. The measure is co-sponsored by Connie Chan, Jackie Fielder and Chyanne Chen.

The proposal would pause city approvals while the Board of Supervisors and Planning Department study the impacts of data centers and develop longer-term rules.

Under the current rules, data centers are typically approved through a process that was adopted in 2001. Mission Local reports there are 15 data centers San Francisco.

If approved, the moratorium would take effect immediately and could remain in place for about two years, unless extended under state law or replaced by permanent regulations.