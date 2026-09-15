Newsom says he will eschew 2028 White House bid, if Harris runs again

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, acknowledged by many as a major contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, said he would forgo a run at The White House, if former Vice President Kamala Harris decides to run again.

Newsom made the statements about his candidacy in an interview yesterday on CNN.

“I wouldn’t run if she ran,” Newsom told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a recorded interview. The governor added that he “wouldn’t want to waste everyone’s time. Who needs that?”

Newsom, who is term-limited, will leave the governor’s mansion in Sacramento next January. The former San Francisco mayor has been prominently mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential candidate for the past few years.

Newsom recently made a swing through several swing states, speaking on behalf of Democratic Congressional candidates. And he has clashed sharply online with President Donald Trump in recent months.

Harris, who lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, has not indicated if she will seek the Democratic nomination in two years.

She served as San Francisco’s District Attorney from 2004 to 2011 – when Newsom served as mayor.