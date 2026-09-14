Spike in diesel fuel prices hitting California truckers

Diesel prices continue to hit record highs, with the national average climbing above %6/gallon for the first time last week. In California, diesel is now nearly $8/gallon.

Joe Antonini’s blue and white trucks have crisscrossed the Central Valley for decades. They haul tomatoes, almonds, olives and other crops to local processing plants.

“Our company is based in Stockton, California and 2026 is our 100th year in business," says Antonini.

Antonini’s fleet relies heavily on diesel fuel. As does most of the trucking, farming and construction sectors.

Antonini says larger companies like his can navigate higher fuel costs. But not everyone can.

“It definitely is impacting the smaller mom and pop carrier that maybe has one or two trucks," adds Antonini. "Probably more so than a larger fleet. However, the impact is felt throughout the industry.”

Antonini says a truckload of diesel to supply his fleet for just a few days is now $55,000. A few years ago, it was about $20,000.

"It’s probably our number one cost item on the expense sheet,” adds Antonini.

He says that cost is passed on to his customers in the form of a fuel surcharge – a cost that eventually reaches consumers at the grocery store.