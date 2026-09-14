Oakland to use drones in anti-dumping campaign

The city of Oakland will deploy artificial intelligence-assisted drones to proactively detect abandoned trash on streets as part of its plan to crack down on illegal dumping.

City officials said the drones will scan the streets, identify garbage piles, and use AI to classify debris so that authorities can initiate cleanup efforts before receiving complaints from residents.

In a press release, Mayor Barbara Lee said city residents and businesses “deserve clean streets, and today we are one step closer to a safer, cleaner, and greener Oakland.”

The drones, called Aerbits , are made by a San Francisco-based company of the same name. They are one component of the city's larger efforts to fight illegal dumping, a problem that has plagued the city for years.

In April, an audit by the City Auditor's Office found that high waste disposal costs, gaps in enforcement, and limited access to legal dumping options are contributing to illegal dumping in the city.

That same month, the Oakland City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that increased penalties for illegal dumping in the city.

In June, Oakland voters rejected Measure E, a proposed parcel tax to raise revenue to tackle illegal dumping, among other issues, like homelessness, public safety, and emergency services.