Musicians strike cancels season opening of the San Francisco Opera

The San Francisco Opera's unionized musicians made good on their threat not to perform without a new contract on opening night last Saturday.

The San Francisco Examiner reported the orchestra announced that it was going on strike on social media "with heavy hearts." The strike comes amid an impasse in negotiations and a month after the previous contract expired.

The musicians said management's offers were “insufficient,” and that they had “no choice but to stop work.”

The labor action prompted the cancellation of the season opening performance of Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra" at the War Memorial Opera House.

In a statement, the opera said that it faces a structural deficit of $15 million, despite strong sales and donations.

Opera management initially proposed a 26% pay cut, which the union claimed would have returned orchestra members to 2015 wages.

