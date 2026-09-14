California joins suit opposing Trump administration proposed changes on endangered species

California is going to court to block the Trump administration's changes to the Endangered Species Act.

The 50-year-old law, enacted under President Richard Nixon, is credited with helping bring California’s condors and sea otters back from the brink of extinction.

The updates to the law still ban directly harming or killing individual animals but eliminate protections for the habitats where endangered species live.

Now there’s concern that shift could effectively open up habitats to mining, logging, and other development.

Attorney General Rob Bonta and a coalition of 20 other AGs called the changes to the act a “reversal of staggering proportions” in a legal complaint filed last week.