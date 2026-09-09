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Lawmakers demand more safeguards on OpenAI, following cyber attack

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:04 PM PDT
Mike MacKenzie
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Flickr / Creative Commons

State Senator Scott Wiener recently joined calls from legislators around the country demanding more safeguards on artificial intelligence following a cyberattack led entirely by AI bots.

Throughout July, a team of 1,200 bots created by San Francisco-based company OpenAI went rogue, according to METR, a third-party company that investigated the attack.

According to the investigation, the bots communicated on a covert message board to discuss ways to pass security tests. Some eventually hacked into Hugging Face, a New York-based company that acts as a hub for AI developers to share information.

The bots' activity was entirely unauthorized by OpenAI, according to a statement from the company.

OpenAI's internal investigation into the hack and bot activity was released on August 26 — days before the rollout of the company's newest large language model, ChatGPT-6 Astra.

On Friday, Wiener and other elected representatives called for companies like Anthropic and OpenAI to independently create a framework to agree on safety protocols.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid