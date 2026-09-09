State Senator Scott Wiener recently joined calls from legislators around the country demanding more safeguards on artificial intelligence following a cyberattack led entirely by AI bots.

Throughout July, a team of 1,200 bots created by San Francisco-based company OpenAI went rogue, according to METR, a third-party company that investigated the attack.

According to the investigation, the bots communicated on a covert message board to discuss ways to pass security tests. Some eventually hacked into Hugging Face , a New York-based company that acts as a hub for AI developers to share information.

The bots' activity was entirely unauthorized by OpenAI, according to a statement from the company.

OpenAI's internal investigation into the hack and bot activity was released on August 26 — days before the rollout of the company's newest large language model, ChatGPT-6 Astra.

On Friday, Wiener and other elected representatives called for companies like Anthropic and OpenAI to independently create a framework to agree on safety protocols.