Bill would force ICE detention centers to share information on 911 calls

A bill on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk would force government agencies to share information about emergency calls made from immigration detention centers.

Supporters say the bill would improve public access to information about violence, medical emergencies, and other serious incidents at ICE facilities.

CalMatters reporter Wendy Fry has been following the story.

“It's a very narrow, specific bill that targets only 911 calls originating from these facilities, from immigration and customs enforcement facilities of significant incidents," explains Fry. "You know there's been six deaths at two of these facilities within California, just between September 2025 and March 2026. The state's own attorney general’s investigators have found serious gaps in the medical care that is being provided to people inside. And so there really needs to be more public oversight over what's happening.”

Governor Newsom has until the end of the month to sign the bill into law.