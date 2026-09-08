Broken water heater? This new program will help you replace it with an electric one

Next year, the Bay Area Air District will start phasing out gas powered water heaters and furnaces in residential and commercial properties.

These appliances emit Nitrogen Oxides — or NOx. These are hazardous gases which can produce toxic particulate matter. Chronic exposure can trigger things like asthma, heart disease, and other health issues.

At a press conference in the Mission today, Executive Officer of the Bay Area Air District, Phillip Fine said gas powered water heaters and furnaces are a significant source of NOx.

"Natural gas combustion in these appliances produces more NOx pollution than all of the fuel refining in the Bay Area combined," he said. " It also produces more NOx pollution than all of the passenger vehicles on the road in the Bay Area combined."

A coalition of Bay Area leaders from local agencies and nonprofits announced $85 million worth of incentives, rebates, and programs to help make the shift more affordable for Bay Area residents and business owners.

Director of the San Francisco Environment Department, Tyrone Jue stressed that this annual investment in clean energy will decrease costs.

"When you move from a gas appliance to a heat pump water heater, over the long run, that saves you money on your bill, and it keeps your home cooler in these very hot days like today," said Jue.

The money is coming from a variety of sources including local and state utilities commissions as well as energy providers like PG&E.

Find more information on how to access the incentives in your region here.