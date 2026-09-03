This bill could put limits on AI in healthcare

The bill would require a doctor or nurse to have the final say in a patient's care, even when an AI system helps guide it. It would also bar health providers from using AI to do work the law says must be done by a licensed professional.

The bill was sponsored by the California Nurses Association, the same union whose members picketed Kaiser hospitals this week over the use of AI.

Hospital groups, health plans, and tech companies opposed the bill. They say its definition of AI is too broad, and could sweep in tools already regulated and widely used.

The Legislature passed the bill last week. The law takes effect in January if Governor Newsom signs it.