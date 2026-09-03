© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prop 40 has two competing measures

KALW | By Gerardo Zavala,
CapRadio
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:20 AM PDT
A red sign with the text "Voting" and an arrow pointing right
Amanda Wood
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Voting

A Yes on Prop 40 campaign ad argues a billionaire tax could help make up for federal cuts to health care. Opponents say the measure could instead hurt the state’s finances.

Prop 40 would impose a one-time five-percent tax on the net worth of Californians with more than a billion dollars in assets, raising money primarily for health care.

But Propositions 41 and 42 are also on the ballot, both containing provisions that could block Prop 40 if they receive more “yes” votes.

Sacramento State political science professor Wesley Hussey says that’s intentional.

"Perhaps to confuse voters or even to tell voters you might like components of A, but maybe you like components of B," Hussey explains.

If passed, Prop 40 would apply to billionaires who were California residents on January first of this year. Critics also warn the Legislature could extend the measure with a ⅔ vote.
Bay Area Headlines
Gerardo Zavala
See stories by Gerardo Zavala
CapRadio
See stories by CapRadio