Bills would require more transperancy on water usage by data centers

A pair of bills on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk would require data center developers to be more transparent about how much water their facilities use.

One measure would require operators to report their water sources and usage when they apply for or renew business permits. The other would block local governments from approving new data centers unless developers disclose their water plans. They’d also have to pay for any water upgrades needed.

It's San Mateo Assemblymember Diane Papan's second attempt at getting more transparency around this water use.

Backers say public opinion has shifted. Several California cities have banned data centers outright, pointing to water and energy concerns — part of a wider national backlash.

Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year under pressure from the tech industry. He has until the end of the month to sign the bills into law.

