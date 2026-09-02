Oakland hauls away dozens of abandoned vehicles

Police in Oakland rounded up dozens of abandoned vehicles following feedback the department got in August during National Night Out, the department said Tuesday.

Officers received complaints about urban blight and launched a sweep of East Oakland, collecting 60 abandoned and stolen vehicles, police said.

Beginning Monday, tow operations were carried out in the 300 and 1400 blocks of 105th Avenue, the 1300 block of 104th Avenue, the 1300 block of 102nd Avenue and the 600 block of Hegenberger Road.

Police said the vehicles were linked to violent crime, narcotics activity and the dismantling of unregistered cars left on public streets. In total, 41 abandoned vehicles were towed, two stolen vehicles were recovered, and more than 20 additional vehicles were tagged for towing, the department said.

"Several residents shared that, for the first time in months, they were able to park in front of their homes after the vehicles were removed," OPD said. To report abandoned vehicles in Oakland, email vehicleabatement@oaklandca.gov. or call 510-777-8538.