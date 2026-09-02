Bill to ban shock gloves advances

California lawmakers could temporarily ban the use of wearable electroshock devices by law enforcement, including federal agencies like ICE.

The bill requires a study be conducted on the safety and community impacts of the devices. It also prohibits state funds from being used to purchase them.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper voiced his opposition to the bill last week and says his office already spent $35,000 on 20 shock gloves and bands which were set to be deployed this month.

“It's a lower level than a taser so what is so wrong with that? It really makes sense,” said Cooper. “It's a tool in the toolbox to help us.”

Cooper also criticized the legislature for rushing the process after the bill was introduced last week.

Supporters of the bill expressed concern the gloves could easily be misused and cause injury or death.

The bill has a sunset provision that would expire in January 2030. The governor has until September 30th to sign or veto the legislation.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CapRadio the agency doesn’t intend on abiding by the ban.