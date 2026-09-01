Trump administration shutters truck driving schools

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy yesterday announced the shutdown of 270 commercial driver’s licensing schools for offenses including graduating illegal immigrant truck drivers who can’t speak English, a longtime requirement for obtaining a CDL.

Duffy made the announcement as part of a crackdown on unqualified big-rig drivers that also includes the Department of Homeland Security.

“We didn't have the juice, if you will, at DOT," said Duffy. "I'm not the FBI. I'm not Homeland. But now in partnership with Homeland, in partnership with prosecutors, every single illegal driver on American roads, we're gonna come for you. So, maybe, it's just better off, cut up your commercial driver's license, and find something else to do.”

Duffy said 239 people died in crashes caused by non-English speaking truck drivers since the start of Trump’s term in January 2025, with California issuing most of the licenses used by operators involved.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said by far the worst abusers are schools in California under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership.