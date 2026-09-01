Smoke and haze prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area

Smoke drifting into the Bay Area from wildfires near Big Sur prompted air district officials to issue an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through tomorrow.

The Bay Area Air District said hazy skies and the smell of smoke are possible, and air quality may become unhealthy at times today and Tuesday.

The smoke drifting north from the Timber and Plaskett fires in Monterey County is expected to remain aloft, but the air district said conditions can change rapidly.

Smoke pollution levels can be found for local areas on the U.S. EPA's Fire and Smoke Map.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, and exposure to wildfire smoke is unhealthy, even for short periods of time.

Bay Area residents should avoid exposure and if possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.