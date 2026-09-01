California lawmakers vote to restrict social media features for kids

California lawmakers passed a slew of social media and AI bills in time for last night’s legislative deadline. One — AB 1709 — would restrict certain social media features for kids under sixteen.

The bill passed just a week after Meta agreed to pay $18 billion in settlements to U.S. states that claimed features of its products harm children.

If it’s signed by Governor Newsom, the new law will prohibit social media companies from offering certain “addictive” features — including endless scrolling and autoplaying videos — to kids under 16. Meta has agreed to make similar changes as part of last week’s settlement.

The bill establishes a safety advisory commission to advise on the implementation.

State Senator Henry Stern summarized AB 1709 on the Senate floor yesterday. He said the bill — which passed with bipartisan support — recognizes “what pediatricians and neuroscientists already know: younger adolescents are uniquely susceptible to manipulative engagement systems."

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ California branch, which represents more than 3,000 pediatricians , supported the bill.

Opponents say social media restrictions can cut young people off from online networks and that this is particularly harmful for those in marginalized communities.

AB 1709 will not ban social media apps for young people.

KALW reached out to Meta, but the company declined to comment on the bill.