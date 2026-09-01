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Bill would recognize Native American spiritual traditions

KALW | By CapRadio
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:49 AM PDT
A Native American woman at a ceremony at Stanford
Peter Thoeny
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A Native American woman at a ceremony at Stanford.

A bill that strengthens protections for Native Americans to practice their spiritual traditions on state land passed through the Legislature last weekend and is heading to the governor's desk.

During the Senate standing committee in June, Lozen Miranda-Brightman, an Indigenous youth advocate, defended the California Indian Freedom Act of 2026.

“California Indian children should have the opportunity to lead and learn from their elders in the places that are sacred to their tribes," said Miranda-Brightman. "They should be able to participate in ceremonies, gather traditional materials and carry forward cultural teachings without worrying that access to those places could disappear.”

The bill would protect a tribe’s ability to use state-owned sacred lands and gather items related to their religious practices without interference. It would go into effect in January 2028. Governor Newsom has until September 30th to sign or veto the legislation.
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